JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 115,989 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of IDEX worth $238,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,269,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 641,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.80.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

