JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 809,510 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.68% of Camden Property Trust worth $311,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.