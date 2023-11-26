JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.57% of W. R. Berkley worth $241,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NYSE WRB opened at $71.83 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

