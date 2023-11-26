JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 975,726 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.55% of Silgan worth $234,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 62,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Silgan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

