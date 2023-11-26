JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883,786 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $235,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,201,000 after buying an additional 2,832,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after buying an additional 2,254,112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.