JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $231.54 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.96% of WEX worth $231,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $256,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of WEX by 835.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399 shares of company stock valued at $614,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Trading Up 1.1 %

WEX stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

