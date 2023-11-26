JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $239.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $239,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

