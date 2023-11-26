JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 568,118 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,517,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.89% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $235,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $6,549,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

