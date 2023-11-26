JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 594,031 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.29% of MGIC Investment worth $235,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 773,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $17.66 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

