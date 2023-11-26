JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $101.62

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.62 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 104.25 ($1.30). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 1,033,474 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 103.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.78 and a beta of 0.63.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Emerging Markets

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets

In other news, insider Zoe Clements acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £33,950 ($42,474.67). Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

