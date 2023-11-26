KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,115 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.27% of KBR worth $23,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in KBR by 530.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 219,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of KBR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period.

KBR Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

