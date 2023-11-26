Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank lifted its stake in Cencora by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cencora by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cencora by 123.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cencora by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

