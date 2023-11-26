Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

