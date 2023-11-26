Korea Investment CORP Buys Shares of 95,812 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,000. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Shares of H opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

