Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

