Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,719 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Block were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,155,000 after purchasing an additional 786,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $240,849.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,611.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 21,506 shares valued at $1,035,780. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.