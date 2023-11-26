Korea Investment CORP Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $401,172,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.