Korea Investment CORP Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of H World Group worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 993.0% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,356,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,235,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on H World Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

