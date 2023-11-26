Korea Investment CORP Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Globe Life worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,393 shares of company stock valued at $9,553,369. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.31. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

