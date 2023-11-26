Korea Investment CORP Has $7.79 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,450 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,702,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $620,753.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,467,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

