Korea Investment CORP Has $8.44 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after buying an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,098,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVB opened at $173.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

