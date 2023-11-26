Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $801,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $198.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.93.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

