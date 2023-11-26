Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.12% of Sealed Air worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sealed Air by 97,798.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after purchasing an additional 266,613,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Insider Activity

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.