Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $37,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $88.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.01 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

