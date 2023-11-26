Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Up 0.1 %

FTS opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.