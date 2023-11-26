Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $367.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average of $315.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

