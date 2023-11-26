Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,039 shares of company stock worth $6,709,648 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.