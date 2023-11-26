Korea Investment CORP Purchases 11,883 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

