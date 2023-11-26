Korea Investment CORP Purchases 17,186 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.