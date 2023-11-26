Korea Investment CORP Purchases 83,630 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 167.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,415 shares of company stock worth $9,669,297 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

