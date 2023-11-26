Korea Investment CORP Sells 120,289 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,289 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of TransUnion worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after buying an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,735,000 after buying an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,276,000 after buying an additional 436,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,789 shares of company stock worth $214,664. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.