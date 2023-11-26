Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,850 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $275.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day moving average is $255.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

