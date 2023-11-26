Korea Investment CORP Sells 44,589 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,589 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 73.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,724,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,184 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,333,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,006,000 after purchasing an additional 128,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

