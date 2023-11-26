Korea Investment CORP Sells 479,363 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,363 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.83 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

