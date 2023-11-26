Korea Investment CORP Sells 48,569 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average of $202.53.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

