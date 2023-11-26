Korea Investment CORP Sells 62,937 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,937 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 95,024,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $395,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $265,843,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,577,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,318 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNHI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

NYSE CNHI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

