Korea Investment CORP Sells 66,462 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,462 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $211.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,885.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total transaction of $166,023.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

