Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,647 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $692,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

