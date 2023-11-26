Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of CF Industries worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

