Lexaria Bioscience (LEXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2023 quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.43. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEXX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Read More

