MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and traded as high as $7.49. MBIA shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 242,115 shares trading hands.

MBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MBIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

