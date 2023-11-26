MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of MetLife worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 41.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.45.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

