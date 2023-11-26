MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 1,112.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,444,000 after buying an additional 3,540,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,108,000 after buying an additional 3,062,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE GPK opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

