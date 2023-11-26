MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,150,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

