MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Repligen by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,454,000 after acquiring an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Repligen by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,912,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Repligen Trading Up 1.0 %

Repligen stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

