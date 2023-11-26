MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

