MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 704 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $105.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

