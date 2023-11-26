MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $280.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

