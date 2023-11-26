MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

