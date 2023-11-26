Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Molina Healthcare worth $172,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $367.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

